President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has served notice of his determination to fearlessly fight corruption as his government hastens moves to set up the Office of the Special Prosecutor.

According to him, all cases of corruption and misappropriation of public funds will be independently and thoroughly investigated for the law to take its course.

He announced this when he joined the chiefs and people of Obomeng in the Kwahu South District at a grand durbar to climax the coronation of the Obomenghene, Nana Effa Opinamang III.

President Akufo-Addo said his government would tackle financial leakages and waste.

This he believes will go a long way to generate resources for development.

He used the occasion to appeal to residents in the area to solidly back the fight against illegal mining to in order to curb the destruction of the environment.

He said the pollution of water bodies and massive degradation of the natural vegetation could not continue and would not be allowed.

President Akufo-Addo also revealed government’s intentions to give strong support to the private sector to become more vibrant.

He therefore invited local businesses to take advantage of the deliberate policies and interventions it was putting in place, to expand their operations to create jobs and wealth for the people.

He hinted of plans to build a bridge over the Afram River between Adawso and Akye-Amanfrom, to allow for easy evacuation of large quantity of foodstuffs produced in the Afram Plains to the marketing centres.

He said they were already in talks with some South Korean investors to get the project done.

Nana Pinamang publicly declared the release of a 200-acre stretch of land to be developed into a free zone enclave for investors.

He appealed to the President to do everything to bring a lasting solution to the destruction of food crop farms and water bodies by Fulani herdsmen and their cattle in the area.

–

Source: GNA