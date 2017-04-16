A board member of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, Nii Ayi Tagoe, has disclosed that rapper Medikal, had only 13 votes for New Artiste of the Year at the 2017 awards.

According to Nii, who made the revelation on the Starr FM’s ‘Morning Zoo,’ the general public that seemed to have shown support to Medikal prior to the awards, did not really vote for him.

“The people who made noise for these artistes on social media didn’t really go out to vote. Medikal had 13 votes from the general public for the New Artiste of the Year category,” he said.

Before the awards, Medikal was tipped as a potential winner of the New Artiste of the Year and the Artiste of the Year categories by most music pundits. Even though he had the highest nominations of 7, he did not win any of them.

Although the organisers have published results for the nominees from the votes by the Academy, Board and General Public, the breakdown for each of these three voting groups is unknown to the public.

In the wake of this, Nii’s statement comes as a serious revelation about the VGMA voting pattern and some have suggested that the breakdown of all the categories be published to allay people doubts and enable the artiste to know how they really fared in the awards.

By: Kwame Dadzie/citifmonline.com/Ghana