The Accra international Conference Centre was on Good Friday home to scenes of glorious ministration from the Harvest Gospel Choir, American gospel artiste Todd Dulaney, and Ghana’s 2017 Vodafone Music Artiste of the year, Joe Mettle.

The annual event, themed the victory edition in 2017, was spirit-filled with a colourful atmosphere to mark the Easter season and rally the nation behind the cross.

About Harvest Praise

Harvest Praise is the evangelistic tool of the Harvest International Ministries. For 18years, the Harvest International Ministries has through Harvest Praise won over hundreds of souls across the length and breadth of the nation, and used the platform to also project local and international talents in the arts industry.

Its pioneering role is significantly “foot-printed” in gospel music event management in Ghana, as many of such programs continue to borrow ideas, concepts and even derivatives of its name – Harvest Praise.

Moses OK, Tagoe Sisters, Diana Hamilton, Danny Nettey, Andrae Crouch, Kurt Carr, Bob Fitts, Vinesong, Darwin Hobbs and a host of many prolific artistes have graced the Harvest Praise stage.

Harvest Praise 2017 was organised in partnership with Unibank and powered by Citi 97.3 FM.

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana