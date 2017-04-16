The Santa 11 year group of Adisadel College Old Boys Association, has donated items worth GHc 3,000 to the Countryside Children’s Home at Bawjiase in the Central Region.

The donation, which was supported by Youth Volunteers Agency (European Educational Consult) and HP Crew, took place on Friday, 14th April,2017.

The donation, which forms part of the Association’s maiden Easter Celebration activities, saw the SANTA 11 year group give out items which included Eight boxes of soft drinks, Three boxes of Indomie, Two gallons of oil, Three Bags of Rice, Two bags of powdered soap, Four Bottles of Oil, Five bags of Sachet water, one box of Voltic mineral water, Eight Packs of yoghurt, Toiletries, Five loaves of bread, Two tins of cowbell, Tin tomatoes, One box of soap, Clothes and Stationery like exercise books and pens.

Presenting the items on behalf of Santa ’11’, Mr. Eric Ohemeng, President of the Association, said the donation forms part of the Association’s efforts to support the needy in society.

He added that ” as we celebrate the death and resurrection of our savior Jesus Christ, we as a group want to show the love Jesus has for us by spending time with these wonderful kids”.

He urged the children to pursue their education and remember that God loves them.

Emma Boafo Yeboah, Mother and Founder of the children’s home, expressed gratitude to the SANTA “11” Year Group for taking the initiative to support the children’s home, adding that ” the home is honored to receive the donation.”

She said children were a blessing, saying that “it was imperative all levels of society contribute to their upkeep and well-being, and appealed to other bodies to support the children’s home. According to her, the children’s home depends on agriculture aside corporate donations to survive.

“We have 75 hectares of land with a mango plantation, oil palm plantation, cassava and pig farm.

She called on the government and corporate Ghana to help them use agriculture wean themselves off corporate support.

“We have a rich farmland with huge hectares of land still available for projects, so we humbly appeal to the government to remember us in the planting for food and jobs, and the one district, one factory programs.

The Public Relations Officer of Santa 11, Benjamin .A. Obeng, thanked the children’s home for their warm reception, and assured them of future support from the Santa ’11’ year group.

He advised the children to use the Easter period for a solemn reflection on their life, and take solace in Jesus Christ in all their endeavours.

–

By: Rahman Osman/citifmonine.com/Ghana