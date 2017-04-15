The 2016 Flagbearer of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP), Papa Kwesi Nduom has said Ghanaians need leaders who will fix Ghana’s challenges and lead the nation to the “light of the new dawn”

In his Easter message on his Facebook page, Dr. Nduom said Ghanaians are tired of listening and reading about messages of hope from leaders at the helm of affairs, amidst diverse challenges.

“Some words will be repeated all over the world by religious leaders, politicians, friends and family – new beginning, renewal, fresh start, etc. Some nations will be asked to give peace a chance. People will be asked to give a little to feed the poor. In Kwahu, some people will just want to give fun another chance, and will try very hard to play hard all in the name of Easter.

“But the people are tired of listening to and reading about hope when we face senseless deaths on our roads, in our hospitals and homes; when politically clothed groups act with impunity; and when our farms and rivers are destroyed. All we need are a few doers to right our wrongs, fix our problems and lead us to the light of the new dawn.”

His comments come a day after President Nana Addo, delivered his Easter message in which he among others asked Ghanaians to remain steadfast in his ambitious vision of prosperity for the country.

The President reiterated that, his vision is to make Ghana rise above reliance on foreign aid, 6o years after independence.

“I have put before you, the Ghanaian people, the most ambitious programme of social and economic transformation of any government in the history of the Fourth Republic, if not in our entire history,” the President said in a message on his Facebook page.

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana

