If goals scored were all that mattered, Tottenham Hotspur would be the team to beat in the Premier League.

The last couple of months have been among the most entertaining for the White Hart Lane faithful and the north London outfit continued their fine run of form with a straightforward victory over struggling Bournemouth.

Two goals in three minutes from Mousa Dembele and Son Heung-min set the hosts on their way to three points in the first half, before Harry Kane, returning to the starting line-up following a four-week spell on the sidelines through injury, and Vincent Janssen sealed a 12th consecutive home league and their second 4-0 win in as many weeks.

To get the ball rolling, Christian Eriksen delivered a low corner from the left to the near post, which evaded all to fall at the feet of Dembele. The midfielder calmly took the ball under control and fired a strike into the bottom-corner, from close range, to make it 1-0 in the 16th minute.

Three minutes later and Son got his eighth goal in six games. On-loan Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere, much to the delight of the Spurs support, lost possession, allowing Kane to flick the ball into the path of Son. The South Korea international outpaced Simon Francis and saw his effort pass through the legs of Artur Boruc from a tight angle on the right side of the box.

Spurs made their way to the dressing room with a deserved 2-0 lead and it was only a matter of time before Kane got in on the action.

And just a few seconds after the referee had restarted play for the second period, he had his goal. The England international collected Dele Alli’s cross into the box, brushed off the challenge from Francis and finished low into the bottom-corner, his 20th of the season. At 3-0 it was all but game over for the Cherries.

To sum up the away side’s struggles, it wasn’t until the 74th minute that Bournemouth recorded their first shot on target, with Hugo Lloris comfortably catching an effort from Harry Arter.

And to add icing to the cake for Tottenham, Janssen ended his long wait for his first league goal from open play to score his side’s fourth in added time.

This result again sees Spurs close the gap on title leaders Chelsea, who play Manchester United tomorrow afternoon, to four points.

–

Source: Talksport