A former NFL player has accidentally killed his three-year-old daughter at his home in Arizona, police say.

Todd Heap, 37, was moving his truck in his driveway in the city of Mesa on Friday afternoon when the accident occurred.

Police said there were no suspicious circumstances and Mr Heap showed no signs of impairment.

The former tight end played for the Baltimore Ravens and Arizona Cardinals and was a two-time Pro-Bowler.

The accident occurred at about 16:00 local time (23:00 GMT) on Friday.

The young girl was taken to a local hospital after the accident but did not survive.

Mr Heap attended Arizona State University and was a first-round draft pick in 2001 for the Baltimore Ravens and played there for 10 seasons, becoming the team’s all-time leader in touchdown catches.

He played two seasons for the Arizona Cardinals and retired in 2013.

Mr Heap has raised money for sick and disadvantaged children through a charitable foundation, opening the Todd Heap Family Pediatric Center in Baltimore in 2010.

Source: BBC