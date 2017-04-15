The Tema Metropolitan Director of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), Hajia Zinab Abdulai, has observed that most of the recommendations made to Metropolitan authorities not to allow building in flood-prone areas have been ignored.

“We have made several recommendations to the authorities but to no avail. Every day, the buildings go up and when it rains, we lose lives and properties,” she said.

Hajia Abdulai made the observation during a presentation on flood prevention at the Tema Metropolitan Assembly, as part of NADMO’s sensitization programme on flood-related dangers.

She observed that, flood prone areas within the Metropolis had been given out with permits for people to build on, and hinted at how difficult it was to trace if the Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) or the Tema Development Corporation (TDC) were responsible.

“When we visited a site at Community 18 roundabout, we saw somebody putting up a wall just close to the drains. We were there with TDC. TDC said TMA gave the person the permit, but the TMA officers with us said they had not issued any permit to anybody…,” she said.

She asked the Assembly to pull down all unauthorized structures within the Metropolis, and refer developers to the NADMO office on the issuance of permits.

She also urged assembly members to discourage people from residing in flood-prone areas to reduce the risk of flooding and its consequences.

Hajia Abdulai asked government to provide low-cost housing to accommodate the poor in society, to prevent them from resorting to such places for residence.

She said the Tema Metro NADMO had organized and equipped Disaster Volunteer Groups (DVG) to provide first line response in the event of disasters, investigate reports and analyze the nature of hazards, vulnerability and risk situations.

She told the Assembly that, Act 927 empowers NADMO to enter any premises that poses or was likely to pose danger during flooding and demolish such facilities.

–

Source: GNA