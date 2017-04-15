Harvest International Ministries (HIM), organizers of the annual Harvest Praise Concert, have donated an amount of GHc 5,000 to Citi FM to support the station’s annual Easter Orphan Project.

The annual project by the station will see a trip to some three selected orphanages in the country to support them with enough supplies to last them for at least a whole year.

The orphanages are the Baptist School Complex (BASCO) an orphanage at Trotor, near Suhum in the Eastern Region, the Handivangelism Orphanage at Haatso in Accra and Mama Laadi Orphanage at Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region.

Speaking at this year’s event dubbed “Harvest Praise 2017, Victory Edition” where the presentation was made, President of HIM and General Overseer of Harvest Chapel International, Rev. Fitzgerald Odonkor, said the donation came from the free-will offerings and donations received at the program.

According to him, the celebration of Easter will not be complete without reaching out to the needy in the society.

On his part, the Managing Director of Citi FM, Samuel Atta-Mensah, who received the cheque on behalf of the station, expressed the gratitude for the kind gesture.

This year’s Harvest Praise witnessed some glorious ministration from the Harvest Gospel Choir, American gospel artiste, Todd Dulaney, and Ghana’s 2017 Vodafone Music Artiste of the year, Joe Mettle.

It also powered by Citi FM, Ghana’s leading English radio station.

By: Felicia Osei/citifmonline.com/Ghana