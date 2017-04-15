Information reaching citifmonline.com indicates that the Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO), has started distributing the December 2016 outstanding royalties to its members.

The payment started on Wednesday, 12th April, 2017 after an amount of 2,224,000 was received from the Bank of Ghana through the Registrar Generals Department.

“Notice is hereby given to all members that the Board in line with its mandate has approved the disbursement of funds as indicated below to settle the outstanding royalty payment due to members for December 2016 via mobile money, bank transfers and over the counter payments for the old, disabled and infirm members” the statement noted.

It further stated that “this means the amount being distributed is almost 20% more than what is statutorily required by the Regulations.”

To enable the Society improve on its collections and distribute higher royalties to members, the Board and Management of GHAMRO urge all music users such as Broadcasting Stations (Radio & TV), Telecommunication Operators, Banking & Other Financial Institutions, Hotels, Shopping Malls, Restaurants, Spinning Groups, Event Organisers, Offices, Hairdressing Salons, Barbering Shops and all other public places, to apply to GHAMRO for a licence to regularise their usage of musical works.

“Please note that failure to obtain a license for the use of music in public is unlawful and punishable under the copyright laws of Ghana,” it added.

About GHAMRO

The Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO) is the Collective Management society for musicians in Ghana. They are responsible for collecting and distributing royalties and levies to musicians for the use of their intellectual property by the public.

In December, 2016, it was reported that some outstanding royalties were not distributed to its members. This raised hackles among some of its members at the time the organization was going for elections.

On March, 19, 2017 a new leadership was elected with highlife legend Rex Omar as the Chairman, Ahmed Banda aka Bandex as 1st Vice Chair and Mrs. Diana Hopeson as 2nd Chairperson. Rex Omar took over from Kojo Antwi who declined contesting for a second term.

By: Kwame Dadzie/citifmonline.com/Ghana