The Bolgatanga Regional Library is in a deplorable state with many of the books and amenities in tatters and patrons resorting to sitting under trees to read.

Lack of reading books and reference materials, broken shelves, chairs and tables, faded paintings and wiring with exposed cables, poor lighting system, with very old books, are what users of the facility are confronted with on daily basis.

Mr. Leslie Kanang, the Regional Librarian, in an interview with Ghana News Agency in Bolgatanga, said since the establishment of the library in 1969, there has not been any major rehabilitation on it, and noted that, the facility, which falls under public domain, should not be left in such a bad shape.

He said the poor condition of the facility had affected patronage and school children, as tertiary students and workers have resorted to sitting under trees around the building to read amidst distraction from moving vehicles and passers-by.

He said the facility suffered irregular supply of water and power outages since it was on pre-paid meter, and there was no money to buy power. He said it could not afford to pay for news papers for the clients.

“At first, government was paying for the utility bills, but since the pre-paid was fixed, we are paying for everything from our own pocket” he said, adding that telephone lines had been disconnected by Vodafone Ghana because of lack of funds to settle old debts.

The Regional librarian however noted that, the library received some computers and laptops donated to the facility by two Non- Governmental organizations in 2008, but some had broken down and needed repairs.

He mentioned that, the only mobile van, which is supposed to visit communities in the various districts, was unable to do so because the library could not afford to purchase fuel, and stressed that these problems could be solved with adequate and regular funding.

Mr. Kanang noted that, children, adults and tertiary students who patronize the place, have appealed to the government to rehabilitate the library, and stock it with the relevant books that would help boost academic performance.

Source: GNA