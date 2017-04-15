Appetite for domestic tourism has suddenly shot up among customers of Achimota Mall as shoppers brace up for an opportunity to explore the untold pleasures of the Mole National Park’s new and biggest hospitality attraction – the Zaina lodge.

The management of Achimota Retail Centre (ARC) has launched an exciting customer loyalty reward campaign which gives dedicated shoppers a rare chance to win an all-expense paid retreat to Zaina lodge, currently reigning as the country’s newest chapter in top-end exotic hospitality.

Over the past couple of weeks, holiday-hungry shoppers at Achimota mall have been scrambling for the opportunity of experiencing the pleasures of Zaina Lodge and the Mole National Park in a loyalty promotion which ARC management calls ‘Passport to Shopping’ – so christened because shoppers receive immigration type stamps in a personal shopping booklet anytime they shopped to the tune of a minimum of Ghc150.

Shoppers are expected to collect eight valid stamps in their respective ‘passport booklets’ by May 9, when entries will be closed and three lucky shoppers will be selected for the rendezvous at Zaina Lodge in the Northern Region.

“This is indeed a passport to a lifetime experience. ‘Passport to Shopping’ is another exciting campaign designed to reward our dedicated customers and help them to relish the joy in modern shopping,” said ARC Marketing Manager, Anthony Asamoah.

“The delightful side-issue to this promo is that by choosing to reward our loyal patrons with a weekend at Zaina Lodge in our own under-explored savannah region, we are also promoting domestic tourism which, to say the least, has not been vibrant in the past,” said Asamoah.

The exotic Zaina Lodge is in the famous Mole National Park – home to more than 90 mammal species in the savannah north. The facility is strategically located within scouting distance from two busy water bodies frequented by fascinating game animals and guests of Zaina Lodge get to experience this rare spectacle through guided tours and vehicle safaris.

The three lucky winning shoppers will enjoy free round trip flights to Tamale, two nights’ lodging and boarding, including beverages, two safari trips per night with park breakfast and laundry services –all expense paid by courtesy of Achimota Retail Centre .

Achimota Retail Centre, located at Dome near the St. John’s Grammar School on the Accra-Nsawam highway is the principal shopping destination for communities in the north eastern sector of the capital, comprising Achimota, Dome, Tantra Hills, Taifa, Ofankor and the estates of Parakou, Ashongmang, Kwabenya and neighbouring residential areas.

–

Source: NeoBantu