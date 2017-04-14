The New Patriotic Party (NPP), has called on Ghanaians to rekindle the spirit of sacrifice to collectively deal with the country’s challenges as it joins the world to mark the Easter festivities.

The party said, sacrificing for the country would help build a prosperous society.

“We believe, perhaps, the important lesson is that, we need to be prepared to make sacrifices as we collectively seek to tackle the challenges confronting our socio-economic development so that we can build a real society of equal opportunities and prosperity for this and the next generation,” it said.

The party in a statement to commemorate this year’s Easter Festivities, called on Christians to renew their faith in God and continue to pray for the progress of the country.

The statement signed by the Acting General Secretary, John Boadu, however cautioned Ghanaians celebrating the occasion to be moderate in their celebrations.

Read the full statement below:

We believe, perhaps, the important lesson is that, we need to be prepared to make sacrifices as we collectively seek to tackle the challenges confronting our socio-economic development, so that we can build a real society of equal opportunities and prosperity for this and the next generation.

The leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the rank and file of the party join Christians all over the world, especially our brethren in Ghana, in marking this year’s Easter.

On this sacred occasion, which marks the death and resurrection of our Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ, we want to urge all believers and Ghanaians in general, to reflect soberly on the important sacrifice Jesus Christ made for humanity.

The resurrection of Jesus, which is the triumphant victory for Christians, offers a very important lesson for all and sundry.

We believe, perhaps, the important lesson is that, we need to be prepared to make sacrifices as we collectively seek to tackle the challenges confronting our socio-economic development, so that we can build a real society of equal opportunities and prosperity for this and the next generation.

While we urge all believers to use the occasion to renew and strengthen their faith in God and continue to pray for the progress of Ghana, we want to caution against excesses in the celebrations, which often leave us with regrets of accidents and other unfortunate occurrences.

We wish all Ghanaians a Happy Easter, and may God bless our dear country Ghana.

…Signed…

JOHN BOADU

General Secretary (Ag)

Easter, is a festival and holiday period celebrating the dead, burial and resurrection of Jesus from the dead. During the period Christians all over the world hold series of events including crusades, conventions, and other events to recollect happenings during the days of Jesus characterizing his death and resurrection.

–

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana