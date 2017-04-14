Reigning FA Cup champions Bechem United will face third tier side Young Wise as they begin the 2016/17 edition of the competition.
The draw which was held at the GFA Secretariat on Thursday morning also threw up some interesting regional derbies for this round of the competition to be played between April 20-24, 2017.
Amongst the interesting games to be played include Dwarfs vs Elmina Sharks, Okyeman Planners vsDreams Fc and RTU vs Bolga All Stars.
Premier League leaders WAFA will be on the road against ALKE FC from Juapong with giants Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak will face side tier sides in their respective Round of 64 games.
Below are the pairings for the Round of 64:
Asokwa Deportivo FC vs Ashantigold SC
King Faisal FC vs Atwima Mahoni FC
Achiken FC vs New Edubiase FC
Bekwai Youth Academy FC vs Asante Kotoko SC
Inter Allies FC vs Liberty Professionals FC
Emmanuel FC vs Tema Youth FC
Young Wise FC vs Great Olympics FC
True Democracy FC vs Danbort FC
Amidaus Professionals vs Vision FC
Fijai Real United vs Medeama SC
Dolphins FC vs FC Samartex 1996
Bibiani Stars FC vs Rail Stars FC
Wassaman FC vs Nzema Kotoko FC
Okyeman Planners FC vs Dreams FC
Phar Rangers FC vs Kotoku Royals FC
Ebusua Dwarfs FC vs Elmina Sharks FC
Windy Professionals FC vs Unistar Academy FC
Proud United FC vs Fetteh Youngsters FC
ALKE FC vs WAFA SC
Uncle T Stars FC vs Narita FC
Heart of Lions vs NADM FC
Bolga Soccers Stars FC vs Steadfast FC
Guan United FC vs Tamale Utrecht
RTU FC vs Bolga All Stars FC
Brong Ahafo United vs Glory Stars FC
Bechem United FC vs Young Apostles
Nsoatre FC vs Berekum Chelsea FC
Unity FC vs Wamanafo NEA Salamina FC
Techiman Eleven Wonders FC vs Aduana Stars FC
Power Sporting Club vs Kintampo United FC
Wa All Stars FC vs Dark Horses FC
