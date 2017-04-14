Reigning FA Cup champions Bechem United will face third tier side Young Wise as they begin the 2016/17 edition of the competition.

The draw which was held at the GFA Secretariat on Thursday morning also threw up some interesting regional derbies for this round of the competition to be played between April 20-24, 2017.

Amongst the interesting games to be played include Dwarfs vs Elmina Sharks, Okyeman Planners vsDreams Fc and RTU vs Bolga All Stars.

Premier League leaders WAFA will be on the road against ALKE FC from Juapong with giants Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak will face side tier sides in their respective Round of 64 games.

Below are the pairings for the Round of 64:

Asokwa Deportivo FC vs Ashantigold SC

King Faisal FC vs Atwima Mahoni FC

Achiken FC vs New Edubiase FC

Bekwai Youth Academy FC vs Asante Kotoko SC

Inter Allies FC vs Liberty Professionals FC

Emmanuel FC vs Tema Youth FC

Young Wise FC vs Great Olympics FC

True Democracy FC vs Danbort FC

Amidaus Professionals vs Vision FC

Fijai Real United vs Medeama SC

Dolphins FC vs FC Samartex 1996

Bibiani Stars FC vs Rail Stars FC

Wassaman FC vs Nzema Kotoko FC

Okyeman Planners FC vs Dreams FC

Phar Rangers FC vs Kotoku Royals FC

Ebusua Dwarfs FC vs Elmina Sharks FC

Windy Professionals FC vs Unistar Academy FC

Proud United FC vs Fetteh Youngsters FC

ALKE FC vs WAFA SC

Uncle T Stars FC vs Narita FC

Heart of Lions vs NADM FC

Bolga Soccers Stars FC vs Steadfast FC

Guan United FC vs Tamale Utrecht

RTU FC vs Bolga All Stars FC

Brong Ahafo United vs Glory Stars FC

Bechem United FC vs Young Apostles

Nsoatre FC vs Berekum Chelsea FC

Unity FC vs Wamanafo NEA Salamina FC

Techiman Eleven Wonders FC vs Aduana Stars FC

Power Sporting Club vs Kintampo United FC

Wa All Stars FC vs Dark Horses FC

–

Source: Ghana FA