Mr. Isaac Crentsil has been appointed as the new Commissioner for the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).

He takes over from Mr. Kuudamnuru John Vianney whose tenure ended this year.

Until his appointment, Mr. Isaac Crentsil was the Deputy Commissioner in charge of Post Clearance Audit Department.

The pullout and take over ceremonies were conducted on Thursday, April 13 at the Headquarters of the Customs Division of the GRA.

Key among the tasks of the new Commissioner is to achieve the 14 billion cedis set target for the customs division for this year.

This also forms part of the GRA’s overall target of 34.8bn for 2017; representing a 34 percent increase over 2016’s target.

Mr. Crentsil holds among others an Executive Masters in Business Administration (EMBA-Finance) from the University of Ghana Business School.

He is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountant Ghana (ICA GH) and also a member of the Chartered Institute of Taxation (Ghana).

He holds Post Chartered Diploma Certificate in Forensic Audit from the Institute of Chartered Accountants (Ghana)

In the Integration and Modernization of the Ghana Revenue Authority, Mr. Crentsil facilitated the Change Management by selection and training of Change Agents to propagate the message to staff of how successful movement from their current states to their future states.

He was the Project Manager that led to the set-up of the Post Clearance Audit with the objective to ensure holistic audit based customs control for trade facilitation and revenue maximization to achieve the goal of optimal revenue collection.

–

By: Pius Amihere Eduku/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana