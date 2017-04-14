Two more organizations have made donations toward Citi FM’s Easter Orphan Project.

They include a Dansoman based group, Women of Faith, and Eden Tree, dealers in fresh fruits, vegetables and herbs.

They donated assorted items including biscuits, confectionaries, soft drinks, toilet rolls, cooking oil, rice, among others.

Citi FM in the last few weeks has appealed to its cherished listeners to donate towards the Easter Orphan Project which seeks to support some selected orphanages in the country, with enough supplies to last them for a whole year.

The orphanages include Baptist School Complex (BASCO) an orphanage at Trotor, near Suhum in the Eastern Region, the Handivangelism Orphanage at Haatso in Accra and Mama Laadi Orphanage at Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region.

Citi FM on Easter Monday, April 17, 2017, will be handing over all the donations it has received so far to the orphanages.

More donations welcomed

Persons seeking to donate towards the project are still welcomed and can come to the office of Citi FM at Adabraka, behind the Adabraka Police Station, with their donations or send cash donations via mobile money via 024-337-4093.

–

By: Godwin Akweiteh Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

