The Northern Regional Security Council (RECSEC), has dispatched a combined police and military team to troubled Bumbruriga, a farming community in the Chereponi district of the Northern Region.

A renewed clash between Chokosis and Bimobas on Easter Friday, resulted in the burning of several houses.

According to the Yendi District Police Commander, DSP Patrick Kwapong, nobody died, but several casualties were recorded.

He told Citi News calm has been restored, and assured residents there of maximum security. He advised the media to always give accurate and objective reportage on conflict situations.

The cause of the renewed clash is yet to be established, but a resident there on grounds of anonymity said he suspects a reprisal attack from one side of the combatants saying, “A similar clash occurred here last year.”

He narrated that, the Chokosis and Bimobas in that community have been at loggerhead over ownership of a portion of the Oti River that passes through the community.

Apart from subsistence farming, fishing is the economic mainstay of the people.

By: Abdul Karim Naatogmah/citifmonline.com/Ghana