The Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Authority, Mr. Emmanuel Asigri, has hinted that the two-year arrears of feeding grants to National Youth Leadership Training Institutes in the country, will be paid before the schools resume on the 20th of May, 2017.

Mr. Asigri could not fathom why the previous Mahama government failed to settle these arrears before exiting power, knowing that such schools do not generate internal funds to run the schools.

He disclosed this during a familiarization tour to the Sandema Youth leadership training school in the Upper East Region on Wednesday 12th April, 2017.

“When we took over at the National Youth Authority, we were quite shocked that in all the Youth leadership training schools, the system had been running for two years without feeding grants to these schools,” he said.

“…So plans are far advanced to quickly effect transfers to the schools to take care of the arrears, and meet their current challenges. The money will hit their accounts before they reopen the schools” Mr. Asigri assured.

Mr. Asigri said government has fashioned employable programmes targeted at the informal sector, to drastically reduce youth employment in the country.

By: Frederick Awuni/citifmonline.com/Ghana