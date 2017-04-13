The Upper East Deputy Regional Minister, Frank Fuseini Adongo, has disclosed that, the New Patriotic Party government will run an inclusive government to develop the region.

According to the Bawku West Constituency legislator, the region has lagged behind in terms of development resulting from arbitrary and discriminatory systems of governance at the local level, hence there would be a paradigm shift to salvage the region from all forms of vulnerabilities.

Mr. Frank Adongo was addressing party members and residents upon his arrival in the region to assume official duties.

“We are not going to discriminate, we are going to bring everybody on board because we know how our region is lacking behind in certain areas. We are not going to operate a government of discrimination, we are going to run an open administration to allow everybody irrespective of their political affiliation to contribute in bringing the needed resources to the Upper East Region to deliver our people from vulnerability, sickness and poverty”

Mr. Adongo pledged his unflinching support to the regional minister, Rockson Bukari Ayine, to work assiduously to achieve the transformational agenda of the NPP government.

He also appealed to the youth in the region, to eschew all forms of violent acts that will bring the name of the region into disrepute, and thwart development efforts in the region.

For his part, the Upper East Regional Minister, Rockson Bukari, pledged to work with his deputy minister Frank Adongo, to transform the region through effective implementation of sound pro-poor policies of the NPP.

He appealed to party supporters to dispel all negative acts by being law abiding and work as a team and “show to the people of Ghana that, they have made a good choice for voting for the NPP and President Nana Addo.”

–

By: Frederick Awuni/citifmonline.com/Ghana