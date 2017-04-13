The National Under 17 team, the Black Starlets will face their Nigerien counterparts in a double header international friendly in Accra next week.

The first match will come off on Easter Monday April 17, 2017 at the Accra Sports Stadium at 3:00 p.m.

The second encounter with the same opponent will take place at the same venue three days later on Thursday April 20, 2017, also at 3:00 p.m.

The match is part of the Starlets’ preparations for next month’s Africa Under 17 Championship in Gabon.

Source: Ghana FA