Staff of Wapic Insurance Company Limited on Wednesday donated assorted items in support of Citi FM’s Easter Orphan Project.

The staff contributed and bought assorted items which included biscuits, soft drinks, toffees, diapers among others, for the project.

They told Citi News that the donation was towards helping the under privileged in society.

Citi FM has so far received several donations from its cherished listeners and corporate organisation in the country following an appeal it made to Ghanaians to support the project.

About Easter Orphan Project

The Easter Orphan project currently in its 12th year was an initiative by Citi FM to support some selected orphanages in the country.

They are the Baptist School Complex (BASCO) an orphanage at Trotor, near Suhum in the Eastern Region, the Handivangelism Orphanage at Haatso in Accra and Mama Laadi Orphanage at Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region.

The project seeks to ensure that the orphanages receive enough supplies to last them for a whole year.

More donations welcomed

Persons seeking to donate towards the project can come to the office of Citi FM at Adabraka, behind the Adabraka Police Station, with their items or send cash donations via mobile money via 024-337-4093.

–

By: Godwin Akweiteh Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

