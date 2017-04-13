A rainstorm is expected to hit the entire country on Thursday evening, a Senior Meteorologist at the Ghana Meteorological Agency, Michael Padi, has said.

According to Mr Padi, by weather indicators, the storm was expected at about 1900 hours.

He urged the public to take all the necessary precautions to ensure, that no unpleasant incidents occur during the storm.

Mr Padi reminded the public on the need to avoid seeking shelter from underneath trees during such periods.

“Thundery activities easily get attracted to structures such as trees, and the risk of lightening is very high within tree shades,” he said.

Mr Padi said weak structures should be avoided in the search of shelter since they were easily blown down by strong winds.

The senior meteorologist urged motorist to be extra cautious during the period.

Source: GNA