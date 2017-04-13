Prosecution in the case of Eugene Ashie, aka Wisa, says the Police is unable to trace one of its witnesses so as to serve him with a court’s summons to compel him testify in the matter.

According to Prosecution led by Inspector Judith Asante, the Police was trying to locate the witness and serve him with the court summons but they have not made any headway.

The court presided over by Mrs Abena Oppong Adjin-Doku said: “I won’t wait forever”.

The matter was therefore adjourned to May 7, 2017.

Wisa, of Ekikimi fame, is being held for allegedly exposing his penis whilst performing at the Accra International Conference Centre on December 24, 2015.

He has, however, denied a charge of gross indecent exposure and is on a GH¢8,000.00 bail with one surety.

Prosecution said on December 25, 2015, the Accra Regional Police was alerted over a nude video posted on the internet from an unknown source, in which Wisa intentionally exposed his penis whilst performing live on stage.

According to the prosecutor, Detective Inspector Asante the Police contacted the managers of Ashe to produce him at the Regional Police Headquarters for investigations, which they did.

The prosecution said investigations into the matter disclosed that on December 24, Airtel Communications Company and Citi FM, an Accra-based radio station, organised an event dubbed: “December to Remember,” which included the accused as a guest artiste.

In the course of the show, the accused, whilst dancing with a female dancer identified as Monica Kumadeh, suddenly removed his penis out of his pair of jeans and began to caress the buttocks of the dancer.

Source: GNA