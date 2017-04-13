Harry Kane and Romelu Lukaku have been nominated for both the Professional Footballers’ Association player of the year and young player awards.

They join Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Alexis Sanchez, Eden Hazard and N’Golo Kante on the shortlist for the main prize.

Michael Keane, Leroy Sane and Jordan Pickford are up for the young player of the year award, alongside 2016 winner Dele Alli.

The winners, voted for by PFA members, will be announced on 23 April.

Women’s Super League champions Manchester City have three players on the shortlist for the women’s award, with the City trio of Lucy Bronze, Jane Ross and Jill Scott joined by Karen Carney, Ellen White and Caroline Weir.

City also provide a trio of nominees for the women’s young player of the year prize – Nikita Parris, Georgia Stanway and Keira Walsh – with Weir, Millie Bright and Jess Carter completing the nominations.

Leicester City’s Riyad Mahrez won the 2016 player of the year award, while Manchester City forward Izzy Christiansen won the women’s award.

Sunderland striker Beth Mead, 20, was named women’s young player of the year.

Men’s PFA Players’ player of the year nominees

Eden Hazard – Chelsea

Zlatan Ibrahimovic – Manchester United

Harry Kane – Tottenham Hotspur

N’Golo Kante – Chelsea

Romelu Lukaku – Everton

Alexis Sanchez – Arsenal

Men’s PFA young player of the year nominees

Dele Alli – Tottenham Hotspur

Harry Kane – Tottenham Hotspur

Michael Keane – Burnley

Romelu Lukaku – Everton

Jordan Pickford – Sunderland

Leroy Sane – Manchester City

Women’s PFA players’ player of the year

Lucy Bronze – Manchester City Women

Karen Carney – Chelsea Ladies

Jane Ross – Manchester City Women

Jill Scott – Manchester City Women

Caroline Weir – Liverpool Ladies

Ellen White – Birmingham City Ladies

Women’s PFA Young player of the year

Millie Bright – Chelsea Ladies

Jess Carter – Birmingham City Ladies

Nikita Parris – Manchester City Women

Georgia Stanway – Manchester City Women

Keira Walsh – Manchester City Women

Caroline Weir – Liverpool Ladies

