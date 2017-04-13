Harry Kane and Romelu Lukaku have been nominated for both the Professional Footballers’ Association player of the year and young player awards.
They join Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Alexis Sanchez, Eden Hazard and N’Golo Kante on the shortlist for the main prize.
Michael Keane, Leroy Sane and Jordan Pickford are up for the young player of the year award, alongside 2016 winner Dele Alli.
The winners, voted for by PFA members, will be announced on 23 April.
Women’s Super League champions Manchester City have three players on the shortlist for the women’s award, with the City trio of Lucy Bronze, Jane Ross and Jill Scott joined by Karen Carney, Ellen White and Caroline Weir.
City also provide a trio of nominees for the women’s young player of the year prize – Nikita Parris, Georgia Stanway and Keira Walsh – with Weir, Millie Bright and Jess Carter completing the nominations.
Leicester City’s Riyad Mahrez won the 2016 player of the year award, while Manchester City forward Izzy Christiansen won the women’s award.
Sunderland striker Beth Mead, 20, was named women’s young player of the year.
Men’s PFA Players’ player of the year nominees
- Eden Hazard – Chelsea
- Zlatan Ibrahimovic – Manchester United
- Harry Kane – Tottenham Hotspur
- N’Golo Kante – Chelsea
- Romelu Lukaku – Everton
- Alexis Sanchez – Arsenal
Men’s PFA young player of the year nominees
- Dele Alli – Tottenham Hotspur
- Harry Kane – Tottenham Hotspur
- Michael Keane – Burnley
- Romelu Lukaku – Everton
- Jordan Pickford – Sunderland
- Leroy Sane – Manchester City
Women’s PFA players’ player of the year
- Lucy Bronze – Manchester City Women
- Karen Carney – Chelsea Ladies
- Jane Ross – Manchester City Women
- Jill Scott – Manchester City Women
- Caroline Weir – Liverpool Ladies
- Ellen White – Birmingham City Ladies
Women’s PFA Young player of the year
- Millie Bright – Chelsea Ladies
- Jess Carter – Birmingham City Ladies
- Nikita Parris – Manchester City Women
- Georgia Stanway – Manchester City Women
- Keira Walsh – Manchester City Women
- Caroline Weir – Liverpool Ladies
