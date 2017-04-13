Spain-based duo Thomas Partey and Mubarak Wakaso and Daniel Amartey will be the fulcrum of Kwesi Appiah’s Black Stars, Citi-sports understands.

Appiah worked with on-loan Granada midfielder Wakaso during his first tenure and made him a key part of his team.

Partey has been getting some game time at Atletico Madrid and in good shape to continue from where he left off at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

Amartey has been struggling for playing opportunities at Leicester City but his capabilities are not in doubt.

Appiah will officially start work on 01 May and must build a team for his first assignment against Ethiopia in a 2017 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

By Rahman Osman/citifmonline.com/Ghana