More companies have heeded to the clarion call by Citi FM to help support some orphanages in the country during the Easter season dubbed the Easter Orphan Project.

The new company to donate towards the initiative is the National Lottery Authority (NLA).

The company on Thursday donated assorted items including bags of rice, oil, soft drinks and some canned products.

Citi FM had appealed to its cherished listeners to donate towards the Project which seeks to support some selected orphanages in the country with enough supplies to last them for a whole year.

The orphanages include Baptist School Complex (BASCO) an orphanage at Trotor, near Suhum in the Eastern Region, the Handivangelism Orphanage at Haatso in Accra and Mama Laadi Orphanage at Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region.

Citi FM will on Easter Monday, April 17, 2017 be handing over all the donations it has received so far to the three orphanages.

More donations welcomed

Persons seeking to donate towards the project can come to the office of Citi FM at Adabraka, behind the Adabraka Police Station, with their items or send cash donations via mobile money on 024-337-4093.

By: Godwin Akweiteh Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

