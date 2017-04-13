A leading high quality cable and conduit manufacturing company, Nexans Kabelmetal, has donated GHc5, 000 in support of Citi FM’s Easter Orphan Project.

Several companies and individuals in Ghana have so far heeded to the clarion call by Citi FM and supported the project.

The project which seeks to support some selected orphanages in the country will come off on Easter Monday, April 17, 2017.

Twellium Industrial Company, Vodafone Cash, HFC bank, Ashfoam Ghana Limited, Promasidor Ghana, Krugerbrent Security Limited, PZ Cussons Ghana Limited, Voltic Ghana Limited, staff of Wapic Insurance, Women of faith as well as Students and pupils of Saps School Ltd in Teshie-Nungua are among some of the institutions that have so far donated towards the project.

About Easter Orphan Project

Citi FM about 12 years ago adopted three orphanages in the country.

They are the Baptist School Complex (BASCO) an orphanage at Trotor, near Suhum in the Eastern Region, the Handivangelism Orphanage at Haatso in Accra and Mama Laadi Orphanage at Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region.

The Easter Orphan project seeks to support the orphanages and ensure that they receive enough supplies to last them for a whole year.

More donations welcomed

Persons seeking to donate towards the project can come to the office of Citi FM at Adabraka, behind the Adabraka Police Station, with their items or send cash donations via mobile money via 024-337-4093.

By: Godwin Akweiteh Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

