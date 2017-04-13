The Member of Parliament for the Ketu South Constituency, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, has asked managers of the Indian salt mining company, Kensington, to honour promises it made to the people of Adina and surrounding towns.

Residents in communities around the Keta Lagoon earlier clashed with the company over its operations in the area. The residents have been up in arms against the company, accusing them of drying up their wells and destroying their water bodies through their operations.

Commenting on the issue on the Citi Breakfast Show, after a Citi FM report that highlighted the concerns of the people, Fifi Kwetey, said it was important for Kensington to fulfill its promises.

“The company needs to honour the promises made to the various communities. That will go a long way to reduce tensions.”

Meanwhile, the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, John Peter Amewu, will be visiting Adina over the current troubles in the area.

The Spokesperson for the Ministry, Abraham Otabil, confirmed this on the Citi Breakfast Show.

“Our team from the Minerals Commission and the Water Resources Commission have made their concerns known to the sector Minister, who is willing to go to the place to asses the problem. The Minister will be going there to asses the situation and find out what really triggered the demonstration.”

By: Pearl Akanya Ofori/citifmonline.com/Ghana