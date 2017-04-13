The rhetoric around the possible National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer for the 2020 election, is at present misplaced, former President John Mahama has said.

At a meeting with former appointees under his administration two weeks ago, the former President rather recommended a careful re-organisation and assessment of the NDC following the party’s defeat in the 2016 election.

“For people talking about leadership and the presidency, it is absolutely premature. If you ride a lame horse into a race and you lose the race, your priority must be to cure the lameness of the horse and not about who will ride the horse.”

Mr. Mahama, who has himself been endorsed by a number of NDC members for the 2020 flagbearership, explained that the choice of flagbearer will take shape organically based on the dynamics of the time.

“If we do our work well and do good branch organisations, bring it to the constituency level and the regional level, and have a strong healthy party, the dynamic on the ground will determine who should lead the party.”

The former President further assured that, he will be committed to whoever is selected to lead the NDC in the 2020 elections saying, “whoever leads the party, I am a committed member and I will support that person to the hilt.”

Mahama shoulders blame for 2016 defeat

Prof. Kwesi Botchway is currently leading a 13 member committee in a postmortem of the NDC’s woeful election performance amidst finger-pointing within the party and its base, as to the individuals who caused the defeat.

In the meantime, Mr. Mahama has decided to shoulder the blame for the defeat, and urged all grievances from party members to be directed at him because he led the party in the elections.

“Of course as the General who led us into battle, I take ultimate responsibility for our losing the election and so if it will satisfy those people, blame me for the loss,” Mr. Mahama said.

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana