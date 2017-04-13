Staff and management of Ashfoam Limited in Accra, say they will not rule out arson in connection with the fire that destroyed properties worth thousands of Ghana Cedis on April 10, 2017.

The fire, which started at 8:00pm, at the Avenor branch warehouse of Ashfoam, took hours for the Ghana National Fire Service to quench it.

Speaking to Citi News, the Public Affairs Director at Ashfoam Limited, Nana Yaw Ampem Darko, said the company was grateful to the fire service for the intervention in battling the fire.

According to him, although materials and items were lost in the fire, the lives saved were a greater source of relief.

“Ashfoam is quite big and we say it with pride. All our workers are safe and have been moved to other departments till such time that we are able to resolve this. We are still resolute and will not reduce the quality standard of our products. Everyone worked very hard today, the enthusiasm and commitment was encouraging.”

He however added that, the company was not going to rule out all the factors that would have led to the fire outbreak.

“Even though we don’t want to jump to conclusions about everything, arson could be a possibility. We are interested in the investigations and ready to throw the dice till a concrete reason is given.”

On their part, the Divisional Officer for the Fire Service, Osmund Annum said the service has commenced intense investigations into the matter.

“The fire started at night and we were here through out. Due to the time of the occurrence, we were not able to conclude with our investigations so it’s still ongoing. But it will be difficult for us to give a time frame to present our findings. We are talking to everybody and soon something will come up.”

–

By: Felicia Osei/citifmonline.com/Ghana