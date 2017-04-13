Operatives of the Narcotics Control Board (NACOB), have arrested three persons at the Kotoka International Airport for attempting to smuggle cocaine and heroine.

A statement from NACOB said the 3; Magugu Suraku, a Ghanaian; Maxwell Momo Golafale, a Liberian, and Daniel Njoku Egbuta, a Nigerian, were arrested on different occasions between March and April 2017.

Madugu Suraka, was arrested on Wednesday, 29th March, 2017, while going through arrival formalities at the Airport on his return from Nairobi, Kenya.

The suspect, following his arrest, confessed to swallowing 35 pellets of speedball; a combination of cocaine and heroin.

Reports say Maxwell Momo Golafe, who was arrested on Friday, 31st March, 2017, was on his way to China with 2 slabs of dried leaves suspected to be cannabis sativa, popularly known as wee, concealed in his luggage.

The Nigerian, Daniel Njoku Egbuta, was arrested last Wednesday on his arrival from Brazil.

A urine test conducted confirmed that, he had ingested 111 pellets of cocaine. Egbuta subsequently confessed to being an ex-convict who had served some jail time in Ecuador for a similar drug offence.

The NACOB statement said that, all three suspects have been arraigned for prosecution.

NACOB said it will “not spare any person or persons found culpable to illicit drug offences as stipulated in the PNDC law 236.”

It further assured the public that, it was committed to fighting illicit drug trade in the country, and called on the public to assist it deliver on its mandate.

–

Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana