Got a younger man on your radar but are a bit concerned by the age gap? Here is why you should throw caution to the wind and just go for it.

We’ve all heard our friends say it: “I just don’t get along with guys my own age. They’re just not mature enough.”

Usually, though, they’re talking about dating older men.

It’s always been cool for older men to date younger girls. But whenever older women want to date younger men, it’s as though the world has ended.

“What?! You can’t do THAT!!”

But why not? Young men are exciting. They’re full of energy. They don’t want to take naps every two hours, and they’re wiling to be spontaneous. They’re up for an adventure. They’re FUN.

Why shouldn’t we date younger men? Because society would shake its head? Because our friend would tell us to “get real” before introducing to their friend Herbert from the church who is balding and likes slippers?

When there’s a connection, that’s all that really matters. Here are 10 reasons it’s okay to date a younger guy:

You have experience

The older you get, the more experience you have. Unfortunately, when you meet older men that are a similar age to you, they tend to view this experience as “baggage.”

Not so younger men. Instead, they’re enthralled and fascinated by your experience. It’s part of your charm. You’ve lived a life they can but yet dream about, and they want you to teach them things.

From the books you’ve read to the places you’ve visited, you’ve got lots of stories to tell the younger generation. And they won’t be bored by them – heck, they want you to tell them these stories and give them advice.

Because young guys can be more mature than older guys

It’s funny. When you tell someone that you’re dating a younger guy, the first thing they always bring up is both your ages.

“But you’re both so much younger than each other. Have you never thought of dating Bill from across the park?”

However, you know that, while Bill is your age, he’s much more immature than the guy you’ve just started dating.

People always love to compare ages, as though it’s a measure of taste, maturity and so on. But the reality is that a lot of younger guys are a lot more mature than older guys.

Just because we’re older doesn’t mean we’re any more mature. There is no correlation between age and maturity – none at all. Shake this from your head and you’ll be more open to dating younger men.

Your chances of conceiving might improve

Research has shown that young men boost your fertility.

Because they’re open minded

Obviously not every younger guy you come across will be open to dating an older woman. But many younger guys are more open than you might expect.

In fact, according to this article young men simply can’t stop chasing older women.

So by making yourself available to younger men, you’d be doing them a big favour!

It’s sexist to think that it isn’t okay to date younger men

When someone (a guy) tells you that you really shouldn’t date younger men, it’s usually because they’re either jealous or a bit (a lot) sexist.

Instead, we’re encouraged to date older guys because they’re financially stable and have good jobs, lots of contacts and will take us on lots of vacations. Yay! It’s a status symbol thing, and we’re supposed to be thankful that we’ve been allowed into this older guy world.

Conversely, we’re told that all younger guys are spotty, gawky, immature hipsters who are too lazy to get a job. It’s just a stereotype. Ignore it.

Young guys are supportive

The older we get, the more we relinquish our dreams. This certainly happens to guys who seem to get grumpier as we get older.

Ever met an older man who tells you not to chase your dream and to get real? It’s because they think the dreams have automatically passed us by once we reach a certain age.

But the older guys are projecting. Just because they think the boat has sailed for them, they tell you to quit dreaming, too.

Younger guys don’t do this. They’ve got their whole life in front of them, and they’re still chasing dreams. And they’ll encourage you to chase yours, too.

If you’ve still got a big dream that you’re harbouring, a young guy will encourage and not discourage you.

Because young guys are ready to commit

Getting any guy to commit is a difficult task. It certainly isn’t just young men who find it hard to commit 100% to a woman – it’s also older men.

Don’t let the worry that younger men aren’t ready for a serious relationship put you off. They’re ready indeed.

Friendship transcends age

You see friendship transcending age all the time in the movies. In the film The BFG, no one even seems to think it’s at all weird that an old man becomes a young girls best friend (probably because he’s also a giant who lives in a strange world populated by other giants – his age is definitely the last thing we’re worried about!).

But the point still stands. Friendship transcends age. If you have a connection with someone, you have a connection with them. And that’s really all that matters. Age shouldn’t be an issue. If he likes you, then why not go for it?

They’ll get older

Sure, they’re young now and people might raise eyebrows. But in ten years time? There won’t be as many eyebrows raised because he’ll have got older himself.

Young guys don’t stay young forever!

They might fulfill your needs

We all have relationship needs, and perhaps lately you may have found that the older men you’ve been dating haven’t been fulfilling them. So why not turn to younger guys?

Younger guys have relationship needs just like you, and it may transpire that you meet a guy who’s needs match yours. What you need, he can satisfy. And what he needs, you can satisfy, too. So where’s the problem?

–

Source: Beauty and Tips