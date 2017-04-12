Producers of Rush Energy drink, Twellium Industrial Company Limited has donated some assorted items towards Citi FM’s Easter Orphan Project.

The Easter Orphan Project is aimed at supporting some selected orphanages in the country and ensure that they receive enough supplies to last them for a whole year.

The beverage producing company donated some soft and energy drinks as well as bottled mineral water towards the project.

They are: Rush energy drink, Verna water, Planet Orange, Planet Ananas and Planet Pomme soft drinks.

Citi FM has so far received a number of donations and will be presenting them to the orphanages on Easter Monday, April 17, 2017.

About Easter Orphan Project

Citi FM about 12 years ago adopted three orphanages for the project.

They are the Baptist School Complex (BASCO) an orphanage at Trotor, near Suhum in the Eastern Region, the Handivangelism Orphanage at Haatso in Accra and Mama Laadi Orphanage at Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region.

Donations so far

Vodafone Cash, HFC bank, Ashfoam Ghana Limited, Promasidor Ghana, Krugerbrent Security Limited, PZ Cussons Ghana Limited, Voltic Ghana Limited as well as Students and pupils of Saps School Ltd in Teshie-Nungua are among other companies that have so far donated towards the project.

Some individuals too have also supported the project with their widows’ mite.

More donations welcomed

Despite the numerous donations Citi FM had received following the clarion call on its listeners to support the project, more donations are still welcomed.

The donations can be in the form of cash or items including toiletries, bags of rice, canned foods, drinks, detergents, stationery and other non-perishables.

Persons seeking to donate towards the project can come to the office of Citi FM at Adabraka, behind the Adabraka Police Station, with their items or send cash donations via mobile money via 024-337-4093.

By: Godwin Akweiteh Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

