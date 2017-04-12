Elvis Amoako, a 20-year-old student on Tuesday appeared before an Accra Circuit Court, for allegedly defiling an 11-year old girl at Odorkor, a suburb of Accra.

Amoako, who was charged with defilement pleaded not guilty.

The court, presided over by Mrs Abena Oppong Adjin-Doku, admitted Amoako to bail in the sum of GHc20,000.00 with three sureties to reappear on May 10.

Prosecuting, Detective Inspector Kofi Atimbire, said the complainant is the victim’s father and resides at Odorkor.

The accused person resides in the same house with the complainant and the victim.

He said in November last year, Amoako lured the victim into his room and had sex with her. after the incident, the victim became sick, and when she was subsequently quizzed, she informed the complainant that the accused person had sexually abused her.

The Prosecution said the matter was reported to the Police and the accused was arrested.

He said a medical report form was issued to the complainant to send the victim to a medical facility for medical examination.

Source: GNA