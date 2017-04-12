The Alhaji Adamu Iddrisu Foundation of Royal Bank has commissioned 3 boreholes in the Ashanti region to help reduce the water challenges in the region.

The bank commissioned the boreholes in the T. I. Ahmadiyya Senior High School at Adansi Fomena, Bonwire Senior High School in Bonwire and one at Kaase.

This gesture is part of the Royal Bank’s Corporate Social Responsibility of providing 60 boreholes nationwide each year.

Mr. Faustel Asogba Coffie, Board Chairman of the Board of Trustees at the Royal Bank Foundation was hopeful that “this will make a great impact and this is our dream and that of the founder, because his upbeat is to make sure that you do not wait for people to fall sick before you get them healed.”

He encouraged those to whom the boreholes were handed over, to “take good care of the borehole, I wish you could set up a committee or a group of persons who will take care of it and see to its maintenance, keep the surroundings clean, and remember water is life.”

The Kaase community, a slum in the capital, had been without potable water for decades and residents relied mainly on sachet water for all activities including bathing.

The residents in the area expressed gratitude to the bank for the gesture, with the elders pledging to take proper care of the borehole.

By: Lauretta Timah/citifmonline.com/Ghana