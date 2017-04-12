The Accra Sports Stadium will undergo massive renovation in June, Sports Minister Isaac Asiamah has revealed.

Asiamah toured the facility on Tuesday after concerns were raised about the safety of the edifice.

The Accra Sports Stadium has not been refurbished since 2008, when it hosted the Africa Cup of Nations.

“Nine years of neglect has seen this once very beautiful stadium in this condition. You all went round with us and saw what has happened to the stadium; we see most of the facilities deteriorated,” Asiamah lamented.

“As a Minister for Youth and Sports, I’m not here to lament or complain, my job is to fix the challenges and that is what we are going to do” he noted.

He added that, “Since I was appointed two months ago, I have had consultations with AESL and other consultants. Some have brought some figures with regards to maintaining this stadium and others that we have. We are auditing those figures to make sure that there is value for money.

“By June, we shall start renovating all our sports infrastructure. It will be done in phases; those critical ones will be addressed. We are starting from the Accra Sports Stadium, and we shall make sure that we have a rigorous maintenance regime.”

By Rahman Osman/citifmonline.com/Ghana