President Nana Akufo-Addo has replaced John Mahama as the Co-Chair of the United Nations Secretary-General’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Advocates.

This was announced by the United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres on Tuesday.

President Akufo-Addo will co-chair the group alongside the Prime Minister of Norway, Erna Solberg, until the end of 2018.

The SDG advocates comprise 16 persons meant to support the UN Secretary-General in efforts to generate momentum and commitment towards achieving the SDGs by 2030.

Meanwhile, John Mahama extended his best wishes to President Akufo-Addo on his Facebook page.

“I wish President Akufo-Addo, my replacement as Co-Chair of the UN SDG Advocates the best of strength, focus and vision as the Advocates work to enhance the gains made towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals,” the former President said.

As co-chair, President Akufo-Addo will work with his fellow Advocates to promote the SDGs as part of an ambitious and transformative global development agenda.

The SDG Advocates promote the universal character of the SDGs, including a commitment to leave no one behind; to promote the engagement of new stakeholders in the implementation and financing of the SDGs; to encourage partnerships with governments, civil society and the private sector, to share knowledge and resources; and to raise awareness for the integrated nature of the SDGs.

The SDGs were adopted by world leaders at the United Nations Sustainable Development Summit on 25th September 2015.

The SDGs represent a commitment by all nations to work together to end poverty, achieve shared prosperity, build peace, and secure a life of dignity and a healthy planet for present and future generations.

–

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana