President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kwesi Nyantakyi, has revealed that he will walk away from the entity in 2019, when his term of office comes to an end.

He was re-elected to the office of GFA President in 2015 for a third term, and he has moved on to gain positions in the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and FIFA.

He has supervised Ghana’s qualification to the World Cup in 2006, 2010 and 2014, and the nation’s campaign in the African Nations Cup between 2008 and 2017. He also helped Ghana to win the U-20 World Cup in Egypt in 2009.

However, Nyantakyi believes that, 2019 will be the best time to move on to other ventures.

“Indeed, I have no plans to entrench myself in the position as it is a privileged post. At a point, I would have to leave and there is no better time to do so than when the applaud is very loud,” he said in an interview with the Graphic Sports.

He added: “I do not think I am the only person capable of leading Ghana football. I can do so much, but not everything. Besides, I think we all must take a page from the wind of change blowing in FIFA on reforms, which among other things, places a limit on the term of presidents.”

Even though new CAF boss, Ahmad Ahmad is yet to name his working group, there are very strong indications that Nyantakyi will be named CAF Vice-President.

–

By: Nathan Quao/citifmonline.com/Ghana