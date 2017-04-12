With barely a week to the expiration of government’s three-week ultimatum to all illegal miners to end their activities, Citi News has picked up information about some of these miners remaining adamant.

They contend that the move will be counterproductive if the government fails to provide them with alternative source of livelihood.

Citi News’ Kojo Agyeman and Nii Amartey Karnaku, spent time in the Eastern Region engaging some of these illegal miners.

Here is a report on their findings.

–

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana