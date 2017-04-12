Five persons have been arrested in connection with the violent clashes that rocked Agbobloshie on Tuesday.

According to the police, some locally manufactured weapons were retrieved from some of the suspects.

Two factions, Konkombas and Dagombas, on Tuesday clashed at Agbobloshie killing two persons, and leaving almost eight people critically injured.

The confusion was started over an alleged mobile phone theft in the area.

Speaking to Citi News, the Public Relations Officer of the Accra Regional Police Command, ASP Effia Tenge, said they are still investigating the matter, adding that the place currently is relatively calm.

“The place is relatively calm, and since the incident broke yesterday [Tuesday], the police have been able to arrest four more persons. One person was arrested yesterday [Tuesday]. Two of these persons were found with locally manufactured pistols on them and some cartridges. One of them even had a knife on him. So they are presently with the police and assisting with investigations,” she added.

ASP Tenge also added that, the eight people who received various degrees of injury are responding to treatment.

“Eight people sustained various degrees of injury, and they are being attended to at the hospital. They are currently responding to treatment. One has been discharged.”

The Police PRO further assured that, after their investigations, persons found culpable will be dealt with.

“Once we do our investigation, and it points to the fact that people have questions to answer, we will not hesitate in doing so at all.”

By: Godwin Akweiteh Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

