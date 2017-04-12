Despite a painful defeat in the 2016 general elections, former President John Dramani Mahama believes the National Democratic Congress (NDC) effectively delivered its mandate while in office.

Many, including some members of the governing NDC, have attributed the party’s loss to the incompetence of the President’s team, corruption in government and impunity, among others.

In spite of these criticisms, the President asked the former appointees to hold themselves high in light of what he calls the “monumental achievements” that the party chalked while in power.

“In the monumental achievements that we chalked, I believe that you must hold your heads high because that government did a lot for this country, and I believe that posterity will be the judge eventually. We did a lot to improve the infrastructure of the country, and often infrastructure is a thing people take for granted. It is possible to be in the opposition and criticize.

“We should not feel depressed or feel ashamed about our service in government. It was outstanding. We must continue to defend the legacy of that government.”

The former President also emphasized the need for the party to “regroup, refocus and re-strategize” for victory in 2020.

He charged members of the party to take advantage of Prof. Botchway’s committee to express their grievances instead of the media.

“I’ve been meeting with FEC and the elders; the chairman of the party is now the leader according to our constitution but all of us are members of the party. We’ve served at high level of government and so we have a role to play both as ex-president, ex vice president, as ministers of state and our fortunes are tied in with the party and we are committed members of the party so we must work to make sure that we put the party in a state where we are able to contribute to the progress of this country even in opposition by making sure that we provide the kind of opposition that safeguards the interest of the people.”

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Follow @EfeAnsah

