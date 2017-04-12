The Member of Parliament for Nsawam Adoagyiri, Frank Annor Dompreh has appealed to President Akufo Addo to compensate victims of the Nsawam Adoagyiri explosion which occurred in December 2016.

Close to two thousand residents were displaced, with many left either dead or severely injured in the explosion which was triggered by chemicals and explosives.

Following recommendations by a Ministerial Committee set up to investigate the incident, Mr. Annor Dompreh called for immediate action.

“I want to appeal to the President that yes, we want a prosecution and we want all the institutions and the entities involved to be prosecuted but I am also increasingly concerned about the welfare of my people. 2,000 displaced could constitute a national security matter and so the Minister of Interior as a matter of urgency would have to get to work as soon as possible so that we can get this thing behind us and move forward as a country.”

Recommendations on explosion

Meanwhile the Ministerial Committee set up to investigate the explosion has recommended a ten-year ban on the operations of A.K.Y Mining Services Limited, and Peabo.

The Committee’s report also implicated the Minerals Commission, the Nsawam Municipal Assembly and the Police Service.

Speaking on the Point Blank segment of Eyewitness News on the findings, the MP said :” we are calling for a ten year fine to be slapped on A.K.Y Mining Services as well as Peabo. It also came up that liability was being laid at the door step of A.K.Y Mining Services, inclusive of Peabo. The Minerals Commission is being found liable, the Ghana Police Service at Nsawam is being found liable and then the Municipal Assembly is also being found liable. Indeed it was A.K.Y who had gone into some unofficial arrangement to use the premises of Peabo for the storage of deadly explosives…”.

Mr Annor Dompreh further called for the prosecution of all persons found culpable in line with the recommendations of the committee.

“It has lingered on for too long,it was a for a good reason, now the facts have come out. If anybody has anything contrary, it is in the person’s own interest to come out or we make do with this. We have to make them prosecute on the strength of evidence we have adduced. If they will not prosecute they will have to tell us why they will not because we have recorded a number of disasters in our country; fire disasters among others. If we cannot show a certain change in attitude to these reports, at least let this be a very gentle beginning for us to get serious about institutional failures.”

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana

