The Chief Justice has designated 14 courts that will be dedicated to handling mining offences committed under the Minerals and Mining Act, (Act 703) and (Amendment) Act 2015 (Act 900).

The designated courts will comprise seven high courts and seven circuit courts.

A statement from the Judicial Service acknowledged that this was in response to the growing wave of protests against the menace of illegal mining in recent times.

According to the statement, Judges who will be manning these courts will receive regular training to give them a better appreciation of the legal issues involved in illegal mining.

The service added that “in the future, depending on the number of cases that will come up for trial, the Judiciary may increase the courts and number of Judges to ensure that the courts are not overwhelmed by the volume of work and that the cases are dealt with expeditiously.”

The Judicial Service has taken note of the recent groundswell of public revulsion and media and civil society advocacy against the menace of illegal mining, commonly referred to as “galamsey”.

As an institution committed to the Rule of Law, we are prepared to lend our support to this renewed fight against illegal mining to stamp out the menace and thereby protect the country’s natural resources, particularly our water bodies, for the current and future generations.

The Minerals and Mining (Amendment) Act, 2015 (Act 900) has introduced new offences which confer jurisdiction on the High Courts and Circuit Courts.

The Hon. Lady Chief Justice has to this end designated seven (7) High Courts located in Accra, Sekondi, Kumasi, Cape Coast, Koforidua, Sunyani and Bolgatanga to deal with all mining offences committed under the Minerals and Mining Act, (Act 703).

Seven (7) Circuit Courts have also been designated to deal with all offences created under the Minerals and Mining (Amendment) Act 2015 (Act 900) and shall exercise concurrent jurisdiction with the High Court. Judges who will be manning these courts will receive regular training to give them a better appreciation of the legal issues involved in illegal mining to enable them to handle cases efficiently in their courts and impose sentences commensurate with the offences.

In the future, depending on the number of cases that will come up for trial, the Judiciary may increase the courts and number of Judges to ensure that the courts are not overwhelmed by the volume of work and that the cases are dealt with expeditiously.

DESIGNATED COURTS

HIGH COURTS

Greater Accra Region High Court ‘4’, Criminal Division Central Region High Court ‘2’, Cape Coast Western Region High Court ‘2’, Sekondi Ashanti Region High Court ‘5’, Kumasi Eastern Region High Court ‘3’, Koforidua Brong-Ahafo Region High Court ‘2’, Sunyani Upper East Region High Court ‘1’, Bolgatanga

CIRCUIT COURTS

Greater Accra Region Circuit Court ‘1’, Accra Central Region Circuit Court ‘1’, Cape Coast Western Region Circuit Court ‘A’, Harbour Area,Takoradi Ashanti Region Circuit Court ‘2’, Adum, Kumasi Eastern Region Circuit Court ‘B’, Koforidua Brong Ahafo Region Circuit Court, Sunyani Upper East Region Circuit Court, Bolgatanga

(SGD)

JUSTICE ALEX B. POKU-ACHEAMPONG

JUDICIAL SECRETARY

–

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana