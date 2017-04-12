Heritage Theatre Series, producers of the Wobgejeke theatrical performances, have announced that the April edition of the show scheduled for 15th and 16th April, 2017, has been cancelled due to circumstances beyond their control.

In a statement signed by the Writer & Producer, Chief Moomen, he wishes to assure all those who were feverishly looking forward to the show that it will be back in July.

“We wish to thank Key Soap, our key sponsor who have supported us to bring you these amazing productions over the past two years. We hope to entice more sponsors to support our work so we can take it on our tour across the country and to some cities around the world,” he stated.

He added that they are passionate about their vision to package and present the history of Ghanaian heritage in exciting ways to engage younger audiences, elevate the consciousness and confidence of Ghanaians and Africans with the power of shared experiences, and help promote our country to the rest of the world.

Wogbejeke is noted for its wonderful theatrical performances by using drama, music and poetry to tell the history of Ghana.

By: Kwame Dadzie/citifmonline.com/Ghana