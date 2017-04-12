The Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kofi Portuphy, has alleged that the former governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Abdul Nashiru Issahaku, was forced to resign by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration led by President Akufo-Addo.

According to him, the NPP after it assumed office in January, had forced several professional public servants to resign in order to fill their positions with party loyalists.

“Since the assumption of office, the Akufo-Addo administration has forced several professional public servants out of their offices, and replaced them with loyalist party members… A typical example is the manner in which the governor of the Bank of Ghana has been prevented from completing his term of office and has been forced to resign prematurely,” said.

The Central Bank Governor, Dr. Abdul Nashiru Issahaku, resigned from his post in March, citing personal reasons for the move.

He had served as governor for barely a year, after taking over from his predecessor, Dr. Henry Wampah, who also resigned in April 2016. Barely a day after his resignation, his replacement was announced.

Some industry players had said they suspected there was more to the resignation yet could not give details.

But addressing the press on happenings in the country after 3 months of the Nana Addo administration, the NDC Chairman was emphatic, that the governor was forced to resign by the incumbent government, as part of efforts to remove heads of various government institutions who worked under the Mahama government.

The NDC Member of Parliament for the Keta Constituency, had also in a recent interview on Eyewitness News, alleged that the Governor was forced to resign by the new government.

NDC blasts clergy, CSOs for ‘silence’ on post-election violence

Kofi Portuphy also at the press conference, chastised Civil Society Organizations and Clergy for not publicly condemning post-election violence it alleged were carried out by pro-NPP groups.

According to him, these groups hitherto “found it necessary to condemn every action of the previous NDC government” but have been silent in the past months.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana