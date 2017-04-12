The former Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Very Rev. Prof. Emmnuel Martey has linked recent cases of suicides in tertiary institutions to lack of moral and ethical teachings.

According to him, the level of discipline in certain schools has made the teaching of such ethics difficult.

He said “it is time now for university education to show that it value moral health and ethical wellbeing as much as it does intellectual health and academic wellbeing”, and asked that “moral and ethical behaviour and standards are promoted in our universities and fostered among graduate students.”

Prof. Martey was speaking at the 2nd graduation ceremony of Christ Apostolic University College at Kwadaso in the Ashanti Region.

A total of 200 students were conferred with awards including 93 certificates, 21 Diplomas and 86 Bachelor’s Degrees.

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah who was also at the ceremony acknowledged the immense contribution of private tertiary education in Ghana.

He said the “government cannot do it all alone and therefore offered the needed support to the private sector to thrive in education delivery at all levels.”

The President of Christ Apostolic University College, Prof. Philip Owiredu Yeboah said the university “continues to review its academic curricula, making experiential learning the mainstay in all our programmes, thereby equipping students with hands-on experience and skills” in preparing students for the job market on completion.

By: Lauretta Timah/citifmonline.com/Ghana