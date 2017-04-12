The Lebanese Community in Ghana has presented scholarships to 31 children and wards of Police, Immigration and Prisons Service personnel who died in service.

The ceremony for the presentation of the scholarships was held at the headquarters of the Ghana Police Service in Accra.

The Minister for the Interior, Ambrose Dery, lauded the contribution of the Lebanese community to the Ghanaian economy.

“In the course of my work as Minister for the Interior, I have encountered many Lebanese nationals who are contributing to our economy in many ways. I also know that some of the Lebanese families have been in Ghana for over 100 years,” he said.

The Lebanese Ambassador, Ali H. Halabi, in his speech, hailed the government’s commitment to creating an enabling environment for foreign investors.

“Your government is leading and paving the way of creating an enabling environment for foreign investors to invest in the country. It is important that as you welcome new investors into the country, efforts should be made to improve and strengthen ties with already existing investors.”

Present at the ceremony was the Inspector General of Police, Asante Apeatu.

In addition to the provision of scholarships for the wards of the martyrs, the Lebanese community also sponsors some students in the University of Ghana, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, the Ghana Institute of Journalism, and the Ghana School of Law.

–

By: Jeffrey Owuraku Sarpong/citifmonline.com/Ghana