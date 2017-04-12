The Kumasi High Court, presided over by Justice Obri Yeboah, has granted the 13 members of the Delta Force vigilante group bail.

These 13 were remanded into police custody on the 6th of April 2017, by the KMA Circuit Court for charges of conspiracy to commit crime, assault on a public officer, causing unlawful damage, and a common purpose of preventing a public officer from performing his lawful duties.

The judge ruled that, the 13 comply with the bail conditions, which includes ¢1,000 each, with two sureties who must be residents of Kumasi.

They have also been asked to submit their passport photographs as part of the bail conditions. The 13 will return to the KMA Circuit court on the 20th of April.

The bail comes barely a day after the suspects were sentenced to a fine of Ghc2,400 cedis each, and were made to sign a bond of good behaviour, for fleeing from the court during their trial.

The 13 were assisted by some of their aggrieved members who disagreed with the decision of the court to remand them at the last sitting, and forcibly entered the court to free them.

Although the 13 turned themselves in to the police, the court deemed it necessary to put them on trial for that offense, whiles the substantive case still stands.

Meanwhile, the eight persons who attacked the court to free the 13, have been remanded awaiting prosecution.

By: Lauretta Timah/citifmonline.com/Ghana