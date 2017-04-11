Voltic Ghana Limited on Monday supported Citi FM’s Easter Orphan Project which has been slated for April 17, 2017.

The company donated 50 cartons of Voltic Mineral water, 50 cartons of soft drinks, and 500 sachets of Voltic Cool pac water.

Voltic Ghana made the donation as part of the company’s corporate social responsibility.

Citi FM on Easter Monday, April 17, 2017, will be presenting the items and cash donations to some three orphanages it had adopted.

The Easter Orphan Project seeks to support three orphanages and ensure that they receive enough supplies to last them for a whole year.

About Easter Orphan Project

Citi FM about 12 years ago adopted three orphanages for the project.

They are the Baptist School Complex (BASCO) an orphanage at Trotor, near Suhum in the Eastern Region, the Handivangelism Orphanage at Haatso in Accra and Mama Laadi Orphanage at Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region.

Donations so far

Vodafone Cash, HFC bank, Ashfoam Ghana Limited, Promasidor Ghana, Krugerbrent Security Limited, PZ Cussons Ghana Limited, as well as Students and pupils of Saps School Ltd in Teshie-Nungua are among other companies that have so far donated towards the project.

Some individuals too have donated their widows’ mite towards the project.

More donations welcomed

Despite the numerous donations Citi FM has received following the clarion call on its listeners to support the project, more donations are still welcomed.

The donations can be in the form of cash or items including toiletries, bags of rice, canned foods, drinks, detergents, stationery and other non-perishables.

Persons seeking to donate towards the project can come to the premises of Citi FM at Adabraka, behind the Adabraka Police Station, with their items or send cash donations via mobile money via 024-337-4093.

By: Godwin Akweiteh Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

