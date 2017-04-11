This is to retract an earlier publication by citifmonline.com with the headline; “NIC workers want director fired for mismanagement.”

We acknowledge that, the publication, in which supposed workers of the NIC made allegations of fraud and mismanagement against the Commissioner of the NIC, Lydia Lariba Bawa, are completely untrue, and cannot be proven.

The supposed unidentified workers’ allegations, which also affected some insurance companies such as ESICH Life and SIC, are also unfounded.

We therefore unreservedly apologize to the NIC Head and the companies named in the publication for any embarrassment the publication may have caused.

–

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana